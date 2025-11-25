Zach Bryan, Michael Bublé and Deftones have each announced shows for summer 2026 in Ireland.

American country singer Zach Bryan will perform four dates in the country; in Cork on June 20th and 21st, and in Belfast on June 23rd and 24th.

Tickets for his With Heaven On Tour dates go on sale for fan presale on December 4th at 10am, with general sale tickets avalable to purchase from 10am on December 5th.

Dijon and Fey Fili have been named as his support acts for his Irish dates.

Bryan, who after Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist on Irish Spotify in 2024, played three shows in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in June earlier this year.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé will perform three dates in Ireland next year: Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 26th; Limerick’s Thomond Park Stadium on June 28th; and Belfast’s Ormeau Park on July 1st.

Tickets for Dublin are priced from €89.90 to €99.90, while Limerick tickets are priced from €81.25 to €91.25.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 28th, at 9am on Ticketmaster. Presale, which fans can register for here, will go live on Thursday, November 27th at 9am until Friday, November 28th at 8am.

And in other gig news, American band Deftones will perform at Dublin’s Irish Museum of Modern Art on August 25th next year.

British-Irish alternative group Idles are to play as the band’s special guests.

Tickets are priced at €79.90 - €89.90 and will go on sale on Friday, 28th November at 10am.

Presale, via promoter MCD, will go live on Wednesday, November 26th at 9am until Friday, November 28th at 9am.

The announcement of the summer date follows the band’s sold out date in Dublin’s 3Arena on February 16th, 2026.