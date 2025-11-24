Soccer

Celtic close to appointing Wilfried Nancy as new manager, according to reports

Frenchman has been head coach of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy. Photograph: Chris Carter/Getty
Mon Nov 24 2025 - 20:291 MIN READ

Celtic are close to appointing Wilfried Nancy as the club’s new manager, according to reports.

The 48-year-old Frenchman has been head coach of Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew since December 2022.

He began his managerial career with CF Montreal in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry.

Celtic have been searching for a new permanent manager since Brendan Rodgers resigned last month.

Former manager Martin O’Neill, assisted by Shaun Maloney, has overseen the Scottish champions’ last five matches in an interim capacity.

Celtic, who visit Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday, have won three successive league games under O’Neill and defeated Rangers in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

But the Hoops were beaten 3-1 away to Danish club FC Midtjylland in their previous European fixture, on November 6th.

Celtic sit second in the William Hill Premiership table, four points behind leaders Hearts, albeit with a game in hand.

