Moyes furious with Masuaka as West Ham crash out

Midfielder was sent off for spitting at Wigan’s Nick Powell
West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku walks down the tunnel after being shown is shown a red card. Photograph: Getty Images

West Ham United’s Arthur Masuaku walks down the tunnel after being shown is shown a red card. Photograph: Getty Images

 

West Ham manager David Moyes has called Arthur Masuaka’s sending off for spitting “despicable”. The midfielder saw red as the Hammers were dumped out of the FA Cup 2-0 at Wigan.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said: “It was despicable. He will deserve everything he gets and he will get something he deserves from us. It’s unacceptable.”

Moyes added: “I’ve not seen it from him. We’ve given him a game, played him all the time, tried to give him a chance, he wasn’t really in the team.

“We like him, he’s a really good boy around the club. I’ve enjoyed him so I’d have to say it is out of character. If you do that, then you’re going to get the punishment in any walk of life.

“I just asked him, did he spit and he said, ‘Yes’.”

Leeds midfielder Samu Saiz was given a six-match ban for spitting in his side’s fourth-round loss to Newport.

Victorious boss Paul Cook, a boyhood Liverpool fan, said of the fifth-round draw: “We need one hot ball and one cold. Liverpool at Anfield and we can settle for that.”

Will Grigg scores Wigan Athletic’s first goal during the FA Cup fourth-round match against West Ham United. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Will Grigg scores Wigan Athletic’s first goal during the FA Cup fourth-round match against West Ham United. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Wigan’s hero was Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, who again found himself the subject of the Wigan fans’ favourite chorus of “Will Grigg’s On Fire” as he headed home after seven minutes and converted a second-half penalty.

Having made six changes to his side for the visit to the League One leaders, Moyes must have recognised the worst once he saw Grigg send a powerful header past England goalkeeper Joe Hart as Wigan dominated the early stages.

Wigan’s fortunes have dipped since lifting the Cup in 2013, the year they also earned the unwanted distinction of being the only side ever to win the trophy while also being relegated from the top flight.

Yet their fans at the DW Stadium, who have recently been used to their side upsetting Premier League sides in the FA Cup, were left in ecstasy when Grigg scored his second in the 62nd minute from the spot after a hand-ball from Reece Burke.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.