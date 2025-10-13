Soccer

Pico Lopes’ Cape Verde seal historic debut place at World Cup 2026

Shamrock Rovers defender starts as small island nation finish ahead of Cameroon in group

Roberto Lopes of Cape Verde. Photograph: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty
Mon Oct 13 2025 - 19:34

Cape Verde have booked their place as debutants at the 2026 World Cup after a 3-0 home victory over Eswatini secured top spot in their African qualifying group.

With a population of just under 525,000, the tiny Atlantic island nation will become the second-smallest country by population to play at a men’s World Cup finals, behind only Iceland, who qualified in 2018.

The Blue Sharks overcame a nervous first 45 minutes amid windy conditions in Praia, with three second-half goals ensuring they topped Group D ahead of Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions needed to beat Angola and hope Cape Verde slipped up, but could only draw their game 0-0 in Yaoundé and must now hope to earn a playoff spot.

Dailon Rocha Livramento struck from close range just three minutes after the break against winless opponents, before fellow forward Willy Semedo made it 2-0 six minutes later to spark rapturous celebrations. Late substitute Stopira added a third in stoppage time to rubber-stamp qualification for a team ranked 70th in the world.

Shamrock Rovers centre-back Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes started the match and kept a clean sheet, and the Dublin-born defender will be heading to the World Cup. – Guardian

