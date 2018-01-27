Jon Stead earns Notts County a deserved replay against Swansea

Notts County 1 Swansea City 1

Jon Stead’s goal earned Notts County a deserved replay as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Swansea in the FA Cup fourth round.

Luciano Narsingh’s strike on the stroke of half-time put the Premier League’s bottom club ahead but the underdogs responded with gusto and Stead scored the equaliser just after the hour mark.

With Swansea fighting to preserve their top flight status and Notts County battling for automatic promotion from League Two, a replay is probably what neither wanted but the two teams will do it all again at the Liberty Stadium next month.

Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s second-half equaliser earned Birmingham a deserved replay as their fourth-round tie at Huddersfield ended 1-1.

Jutkiewicz arrowed home a low shot nine minutes into the second period after Steve Mounie’s emphatic header had given the Premier League side an interval lead.

Another bite at the cherry was just reward for Steve Cotterill’s Championship strugglers, who comfortably held their own against Huddersfield, who still look out of sorts after their recent top-flight struggles.

Middlesbrough 0 Brighton 1

Glenn Murray came off the bench at Middlesbrough to fire Premier League Brighton into the fifth round without knowing a great deal about it.

The striker, who was this week arrested along with his wife as part of a £1.1 million tax investigation, was in the right place at the right time for defender George Friend to blast a 90th-minute clearance straight at him and look on as the ball flew into the Boro net.

It was tough luck on the Sky Bet Championship side, who had hit the post before the break through Adama Traore, although the much-changed visitors were significantly better after that to clinch a 1-0 win.

Jarrod Bowen scored one and set-up another for Hull against Nottingham Forest at the KCOM Stadium. Photograph: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Hull City 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Jarrod Bowen scored one and set-up another as Hull progressed to the fifth round with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the KCOM Stadium.

Forest had dumped holders Arsenal out in round three, but looked a shadow of that side as they put in a lacklustre display following manager Aitor Karanka’s decision to make 10 changes from the side which won at high-flying Wolves last time out.

The hosts made eight changes of their own, but Bowen was one of those to keep his place and showed why he has been linked with several Premier League clubs in a classy display, grabbing his 12th goal of the season before assisting Nouha Dicko.

Apostolos Vellios struck two minutes from time but it was too little, too late for two-time winners Forest.

Sheffield United 1 Preston North End 0

Captain Billy Sharp sent Sheffield United into the fifth round for the first time in three seasons, as they emerged 1-0 victors over Preston in a tight contest at Bramall Lane.

The Blades haven’t progressed past round four since their run to the semi-finals in the 2013/14 season but Sharp’s 80th-minute penalty saw them move into the next round with consecutive 1-0 wins.

Meanwhile, it was disappointment for the Lilywhites, as they came into the game with only one loss in their last seven FA cup ties away from home but instead suffered their first defeat to United in the FA Cup since 1936.

Millwall 2 Rochdale 2

Ben Thompson’s 90th-minute equaliser salvaged a 2-2 draw for Millwall against League One strugglers Rochdale in what was a gripping tie at The Den.

The Lions, quarter-finalists in last season’s competition, were on the brink of being the victims of a shock, with the Dale making light of the 32 league places between the two teams.

Matt Done’s goal put them agonisingly close to reaching the fifth round for just the third time in their history, but they will get a second crack in 10 days’ time.

MK Dons 0 Coventry City 1

Maxime Biamou’s second-half winner saw 1987 FA Cup winners Coventry cause a minor upset and progress into the fifth round with a 1-0 win over League One strugglers MK Dons.