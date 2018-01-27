Daryl Murphy announces his retirement from international football

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill pays tribute to Waterford-born striker

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring Ireland’s second goal in the World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on September 5th, 2016. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Daryl Murphy celebrates scoring Ireland’s second goal in the World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on September 5th, 2016. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has paid tribute to striker Daryl Murphy after the 34-year-old announced his retirement from international football.

The 34-year-old Nottingham Forest frontman won 33 senior caps for his country and scored three goals.

Murphy announced his decision via his Twitter account.

He said: “I would just want to let all the Irish supporters know that I’ve come to the decision to retire from the national team.

“It’s been a hard decision to make, but I would just like to thank all the fans for all their support and I hope the best for the future.”

O’Neill, who brought the Waterford-born player back into the Ireland team after a number of years away from the international game, believes that the hard-working striker gave everything during his time with Ireland.

“Daryl did really well in the couple of years that I worked with him in the international set-up and he was always very professional,” said O’Neill.

“He got to play in two very big matches at Euro 2016 and I’m sure the Italian game in Lille will be a big memory for him when he looks back on his days with Ireland.

“I wish him all of the best not just at club level but whatever he chooses to do after that.”

Murphy played at underage level for Ireland before earning his first senior cap against Ecuador on a summer trip to the United States in 2007 and his final appearance was in the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoff defeat to Denmark in November 2017. In total he won 33 senior caps, scoring three goals, included vital strikes Serbia and Moldova during the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

He has enjoyed a long club career with spells at Waterford United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Celtic, Newcastle United, and, now, Nottingham Forest.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.