First Asian hornet sighting confirmed in Northern Ireland as public urged to ‘remain alert’

The first sighting of an Asian hornet has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said the insect was captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast “by a vigilant member of the public” on October 10th.

Northern Ireland’s minister for agriculture Andrew Muir said “current evidence” indicated it was a “solitary” Asian hornet, but work was under way to ensure it was not part of a nest.

A “harmful invasive species” originally from east Asia, the Asian hornet could have a “serious impact” on biodiversity in Ireland, the NIEA warned.

Mr Muir has urged the public to “remain alert to the potential presence of this insect”.

The hornet is bigger than a common wasp, and has far less yellow in its body colouring.

A biosecurity alert was declared in the Republic of Ireland after an Asian hornet was captured in Cork in August.

According to the most recent update from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) last month, so far there have been 24 verified sightings of Asian hornets in Cork and Dublin, with two nests found.

Staff from the National Biodiversity Data Centre are assisting the NIEA with their response and sharing their recent practical experience of the recent location and removal of Asian hornet nests in Cork and Cobh.

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister Andrew Muir said he was 'grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported' the insect.

NIEA officials have deployed specialist equipment and a monitoring programme involving live traps and a visual survey is under way to determine if the Asian hornet sighted in Dundonald is an isolated individual or part of a nest.

The agency said that if other Asian hornets are detected and confirmed, “intensive monitoring will continue to trace and remove any nest, with monitoring afterwards to ensure that there is no further Asian hornet activity”.

The minister said the Asian hornet was “a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects.

“On current evidence this is a solitary Asian hornet, but a Departmental response is under way to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present.

“I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect,” he said.

The NIEA has asked the public to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch appor via CEDaR invasive species online recording.

Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately, the agency said.