Cork City’s relegation confirmed after defeat to Shelbourne

Premier Division: Cork City 1 (Maguire 79) Shelbourne 2 (Kelly 3, Francis 88)

Cork City’s third Premier Division relegation in six seasons was confirmed with a flat performance in defeat to Shelbourne.

Given Shels’ three-day turnaround and City’s 10-day rest, one would’ve expected the visitors to be more susceptible to a lacklustre display in front of a season-low 1,611 crowd at Turner’s Cross.

Instead, Kerr McInroy put in a dominant performance, while Daniel Kelly handed the Reds the lead within three minutes.

Even after Seani Maguire gave City a late lifeline, Jack Henry-Francis condemned the Leesiders with his 88th-minute winner. That goal also pushed Shels back into the European places.

Just two days after their women’s team were confirmed as bottom-placed finishers in their league, the City men’s side followed suit. The last time the Leesiders safely completed a season in the top tier was 2019.

The FAI Cup final offers the last hope of a silver lining in 2025.

It took the visitors just two-and-a-half minutes to go ahead. McInroy’s gorgeous pass caught out the static defence as Kelly raced clear to drill into the top corner.

Josh Fitzpatrick gave City an outlet down the left. His overhit cross clipped the top of the crossbar to Wessel Speel’s relief.

Shels thought they had a second after 25 minutes. Referee Neil Doyle didn’t spot the offside flag against Kelly, whose shot was cleared off the line by Fiacre Kelleher, before Harry Wood fired into the net. His celebrations were soon cut short.

Despite Shels’ 62 per cent stranglehold on possession, the 14-4 half-time tackle count in their favour highlighted City’s lethargy.

Shels almost coughed up a comical leveller on the resumption. James Norris’s pass across his own goal was picked off by Kitt Nelson, only for Speel to get in the way.

It was a better second-half showing, but Shels didn’t look shaken until a 76th-minute goalmouth scramble. Maguire was left unmarked at the far post, but at full stretch, he couldn’t force his shot on target.

Their lifeline arrived within three minutes. Evan McLaughlin’s corner was contested by Kelleher, and the ball fell for Maguire to turn in.

That led to a lively finish. Three months after leaving City for Shels, Milan Mbeng’s every touch was booed. The right-back had two chances, but couldn’t finish either.

For a finish, McInroy won back possession, and though his initial shot was blocked by Lyons, he kept his composure to square for Henry-Francis to tap in.

That sparked chants against the club ownership, with the home fans singing “We want Usher out”.

Cork City: Odumosu; Crowley, Feely, Kelleher, Lyons (Hanover 90+4), Fitzpatrick; Nolan (Lutz 86), Bolger (S Murray 74), McLaughlin, Nelson (Couto 74); Maguire.

Shelbourne: Speel; Coyle, Temple, Norris (Wilson 55); Mbeng, Henry-Francis, McInroy, Kelly (Caffrey 66); Wood (Boyd 55), Coote (Lunney 66); Martin (Odubeko 81).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).