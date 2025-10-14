Woman (40s) in critical condition following crash involving car and horse

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/ The Irish Times

A woman is in critical condition following a crash involving a car and a horse.

The incident happened shortly after 3am on Tuesday on the N85 road near Cahercalla More, Ennis, Co Clare.

The passenger, a woman in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was also treated for injuries that are believed to be not life threatening at this time.

Investigations are ongoing, and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the N85 near Cahercalla More between 2.45am and 3.15am on Tuesday, October 14th, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.