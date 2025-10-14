Catherine Connolly says Ireland failing its younger generation as next debate approaches

Main Points Independent <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/presidential-election/">presidential election</a> candidate <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/catherine-connolly/">Catherine Connolly</a> has confirmed she voted against EU treaties in both Nice referendums and in both Lisbon referendums. In an interview on Virgin Media News last night Ms Connolly declined to say if she asked a woman she employed in 2018 what she intended to do with guns and ammunition found in her possession four years earlier. Ireland has become a place where younger people “cannot afford to live” Ms Connolly has said. <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/heather-humphreys/">Heather Humphreys</a> has described Ms Connolly as a “far left” candidate. Ms Humphreys has said she is “sorry” if the mother of hit-and-run victim Shane O’Farrell feels she did not do enough to support the family. Ms Connolly and Ms Humphreys will hold their next debate on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny radio programme at 9am. Key Reads <b>Fintan O’Toole:</b> This has become an <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/14/fintan-otoole-this-has-become-an-election-about-the-nature-of-the-presidency-itself/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/14/fintan-otoole-this-has-become-an-election-about-the-nature-of-the-presidency-itself/">election about the nature of the presidency </a> Connolly questioned on Virgin Media over <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/social-affairs/2025/10/14/connolly-grilled-on-virgin-media-over-gun-offences-by-former-employee/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/social-affairs/2025/10/14/connolly-grilled-on-virgin-media-over-gun-offences-by-former-employee/">gun offences by former employee</a> Catherine Connolly confirms<a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/13/catherine-connolly-confirms-voting-against-european-referendums/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/politics/2025/10/13/catherine-connolly-confirms-voting-against-european-referendums/"> voting against European referendums</a> <b>Opinion:</b> <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/13/una-mullally-heather-humphreys-says-shes-a-people-person-but-catherine-connolly-is-better-at-showing-it/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/2025/10/13/una-mullally-heather-humphreys-says-shes-a-people-person-but-catherine-connolly-is-better-at-showing-it/">Humphreys tells us she’s a people person. </a>Connolly shows us she is