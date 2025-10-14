Gaza ceasefire: Uncertainty surrounds next stages of Donald Trump’s peace plan

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel wave from a bus as they arrive at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

Uncertainty surrounds the next stages of Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza after a ceasefire deal saw 20 living Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners freed.

Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and detainees, raising hopes that the US-brokered deal might lead to a permanent end to the devastating two-year war.

But contentious issues such as whether Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza remain unresolved, highlighting the fragility of the truce.

Hamas released the remaining 20 living hostages in Gaza on Monday as part of a swap deal for nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees in a rare moment of joy among Israelis and Palestinians.

World leaders from more than 20 countries later met in Egypt at a summit co-chaired by Mr Trump and Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to try to ensure the limited truce is extended into a durable peace.

“At long last, we have peace in the Middle East,” Mr Trump declared at the meeting, with his counterparts lined up behind him. The US president signed a joint declaration with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey intended to turn the ceasefire into a coherent peace plan.

Representatives from Israel and Hamas were absent from the signing ceremony.

When asked on his way back from the Egyptian summit if his deal could lead to a Palestinian state, Mr Trump said: “We’re talking about rebuilding Gaza. I’m not talking about single state or double state or two-state. We’re talking about the rebuilding of Gaza.

“A lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solutions. We’ll have to see. I haven’t commented on that.”

According to the Sharm el Sheikh declaration, the signatories pledged to “pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security and shared prosperity in the region”, and also welcomed “the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip”.

Israel begins to release Palestinian prisoners, with buses arriving in Ramallah, as part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. Video: Reuters

But the statement was extremely vague about the path ahead for a sustainable peace between Israel and its neighbours, including the Palestinians, making no mention of a one- or two-state solution.

The two-state solution would see an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza that would exist alongside Israel. This Palestinian state would broadly be drawn along the lines that existed prior to the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and would have east Jerusalem as its capital.

Binyamin Netanyahu’s government has repeatedly rejected a two-state solution.

In Israel, Mr Trump addressed the Knesset earlier on Monday, urging lawmakers to seize a chance for broader peace in the region and saying a “long nightmare” for both Israelis and Palestinians was over.

In his speech to the Israeli parliament, Mr Trump also said the US is prepared to make a deal with Iran when Tehran is ready.

“We are ready when you are and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it’s going to happen,” he told Israeli parliamentarians on Monday.

“The desire for peace and dialogue expressed by the US president is at odds with the hostile and criminal behaviour of the United States towards the Iranian people,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Friends of Alon Ohel in Tel Aviv, Israel, speak with his family in a video call after learning he had been released from captivity by Hamas in Gaza. Photograp: Amit Elkayam/The New York Times

In Tel Aviv an estimated 65,000 Israelis in “Hostages Square” cheered when a military helicopter carrying the 20 freed Israelis flew overhead en route to hospital. Live footage of their release and family reunions was broadcast at the square.

The bodies of four hostages held in Gaza and handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas on Monday were brought back to Israel, the army said.

A large crowd also massed in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis on Monday to celebrate the return of nearly 1,700 Palestinians detained during the war, while in the West Bank capital of Ramallah people welcomed the arrival of 88 Palestinian detainees who had been serving life sentences imposed by Israeli courts.

About 160 more were deported through Egypt after their release.

The UN warned that Gaza still needed “lifesaving aid”. Aid deliveries had begun arriving in Gaza and far more were poised to enter in the coming days, said the UN’s humanitarian relief branch, OCHA.

The two-year Israeli military onslaught has killed nearly 68,000 people following Hamas’s October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. – Guardian