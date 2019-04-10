Arsenal a different team to one thrashed by my Bayern side – Ancelotti

Gunners boss Emery confirms star striker Aubameyang will be fit to start

Carlo Ancelotti: Napoli’s head coach is looking forward to takning on Arsenal again. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Carlo Ancelotti: Napoli’s head coach is looking forward to takning on Arsenal again. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

 

Carlo Ancelotti admits he fondly remembers leading Bayern Munich to a 10-2 thrashing of Arsenal two years ago – but insists his current Napoli side face a different proposition against the Gunners this time round.

The Serie A outfit visit the Emirates Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

Ancelotti oversaw three Premier League wins in four London derbies with Arsenal during his two seasons in charge of Chelsea.

But his last meeting with Arsenal saw his Bayern Munich outfit win both legs of their 2016/17 Champions League round of 16 tie 5-1 – in what would prove to be Arsène Wenger’s last-ever game in the competition.

“If I say I forgot it is not true,” Ancelotti said when asked about the tie.

“I didn’t forget this but each game is a different story, imagine every season different clubs, different manager so it will a totally different story. That game with Bayern is only a good memory.”

Ancelotti, 59, was heavily linked with replacing Wenger when he left Arsenal at the end of last season.

He admitted talking to the Frenchman but insisted their conversations veered firmly away from football chat.

“I spoke with Arsene, he is a good friend of mine, when we had a meeting in Geneva in September, but not before,” he said.

“I was not involved in the new era of Arsenal without Arsène. I sometimes talk with him but not about his replacement. We talk wine, food, Italian food, French food.”

It was Emery who was instead appointed as Wenger’s successor having previously replaced Ancelotti at Paris Saint Germain.

The Spaniard, who won three successive Europa League titles when in charge of Sevilla, is admired by Ancelotti – who feels the current Arsenal boss cannot be compared to Wenger’s reign.

Different story

“[It is] a totally different story,” he added.

“They are different managers with a different style and a different team because new players arrived and so it is a new era.

“But Arsenal is still competitive in the Premier League and in Europe, we have a lot of respect of this team, this club and we are honoured to play this quarter-final against them.

“Unai Emery is, in my opinion, a fantastic manager with a lot of knowledge. He has experience of this kind of game and the fact he is on the bench of Arsenal will be more difficult for us.”

Emery says striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be ready to start the Europa League quarter-final first leg after illness kept him on the bench for their past two games.

“He had a small problem and has taken antibiotics for his illness,” said Emery. “That’s the main reason he didn’t start those matches. For tomorrow he’s getting better and can start or can play after.”

Emery is also waiting for the results of late fitness tests on central defender Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.