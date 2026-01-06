Man arrested after making threats at Blanchardstown Garda station

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda station.
According to a Garda statement, the man entered the station in Dublin 15 shortly before 4am on Tuesday and made a number of threats.
Officers from the National Negotiators Unit, along with members of the Armed Support Unit, attended the scene. A cordon and local diversions were put in place.
The incident was resolved peacefully following negotiations.
READ MORE
‘I work with a lot of Irish people around my age. Sometimes they ask me questions that are a bit weird’
The man was detained under the provisions of section 12 of the Mental Health Act 2001.
A media blackout was also put in place but has since been lifted.
The roads that were closed have been re-opened.
No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.