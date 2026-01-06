Crime & Law

Man arrested after making threats at Blanchardstown Garda station

Incident was resolved peacefully following negotiations, Garda statement says

Blanchardstown Garda station where an incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins
Órla Ryan
Tue Jan 06 2026 - 09:091 MIN READ

A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda station.

According to a Garda statement, the man entered the station in Dublin 15 shortly before 4am on Tuesday and made a number of threats.

Officers from the National Negotiators Unit, along with members of the Armed Support Unit, attended the scene. A cordon and local diversions were put in place.

The incident was resolved peacefully following negotiations.

The man was detained under the provisions of section 12 of the Mental Health Act 2001.

A media blackout was also put in place but has since been lifted.

The roads that were closed have been re-opened.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

