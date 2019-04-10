Gerard Deulofeu: Barcelona are on different level to United

‘United have improved but I think Barca, if they play even slightly well they will win’

Gerard Deulofeu of Watford hands his shirt to a fan after the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Gerard Deulofeu of Watford hands his shirt to a fan after the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

 

Watford’s former Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu is convinced the Catalans will win their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester United, saying the runaway La Liga leaders are on a different level to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United host the first leg on Wednesday, the teams’ first official meeting since Barca brushed United aside to win 3-1 in the 2011 Champions League final. The return leg at the Nou Camp is on April 16th.

The Premier League side have shown a marked improvement in form since Solskjaer succeeded Jose Mourinho as coach in December, although they have struggled of late, losing three of their last four outings in all competitions.

“United have improved but I think Barca are the clear favourites, if they play even slightly well they will win the tie,” Deulofeu told Spanish newspaper Marca on Tuesday.

“United are at a good level, but they are not on the same level as Barca. If it becomes an end-to-end game United will be very dangerous but Barca will know how to deal with that because they dominate so much and always have control in matches.”

Deulofeu came through Barca’s academy and had several stints in the team before opting to leave the club last year to join Watford.

On Sunday he came off the bench to lead their remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers which took Watford into the FA Cup final.

Barca, meanwhile, won a decisive game with Atletico Madrid 2-0 with late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi to move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga, tightening their grip on an eighth title in the past 11 years.

For Deulofeu, United will be no match for Messi and his team mates.

“All you need to do is watch them play to see they are the favourites,” he added.

“They in a great moment of form and they can count on the best player around (Messi) who can fix any situation.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.