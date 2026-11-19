Troy Parrott had an enormous impact on Ireland finishing second in Nations League group. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We know we will never be perfect,” said Heimir Hallgrímsson after the 3-0 defeat of Kosovo on Tuesday earned a Nations League playoff in March to compete among Europe’s top 16 nations.

“We are trying to find a way to win with what we have. We are now consistent in our selection of players. We have more or less found our group, our squad,” said the Ireland manager.

“Playing the same players together on a consistent basis, playing the same system, the connection between players is starting to emerge. They understand each other better.”

Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher and Real Betis striker Troy Parrott also had an enormous impact on Ireland finishing second to Austria in Group B3.

Kelleher made 25 saves from 30 shots on target across six matches against Austria, Israel and Kosovo, for an 83.3 per cent save return, with only five goals conceded, according to FBref statistics.

David Gorman, Gavin Cummiskey and Gavin Cooney reflect on Ireland's 3-0 win over Kosovo in the Nations League. Video: David Gorman Editor: David Dunne

The 27-year-old’s statistics leave him just below Giorgi Mamardashvili, the giant Georgia goalkeeper whose arrival at Anfield prompted Kelleher to leave Liverpool last year. Mamardashvili’s 22 saves from 26 shots, for an 84.6 per cent return, could not stop his country finishing bottom of a Group B2, behind Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland, Hungary and Ukraine.

Parrott netted five of Ireland’s nine goals across the campaign to secure a two-legged promotion/relegation playoff next March against Serbia, Denmark, Wales or Croatia.

The draw takes place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday morning.

Ireland Jack Moylan celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Kosovo. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“We are just looking for players who will do their jobs to perfection,” said Hallgrímsson, without a hint of humour. “Most likely, in finals, we will be the underdog team and then you are looking for players who will do their job to perfection.

“No matter what. It could be marking a player, blocking a player, doing their roles on set plays. We are looking for those we can rely on.”

The emergence of Jack Moylan provides hope to any player trying to break into Hallgrímsson’s squad from the under-21 ranks, or even the League of Ireland, ahead of Euro 2028.

The attacking midfielder was playing for Wexford in the First Division as recently as 2021 before Damien Duff brought him to Shelbourne, which led to a move to Lincoln City in 2023 and on to Cardiff City this season.

Hallgrímsson, along with his assistant coaches John O’Shea and Paddy McCarthy, can take credit for completing the transformation of Moylan from a skinny, unmapped teenager who was released by Bohemians into Ireland’s established playmaker.

“We have found our squad that we want to work with in the future,” said Hallgrímsson, “but we always have to have our eyes open for a player like Jack Moylan. If they come in, we need to have chances for them to show what they can do.”

Since his appointment two-and-a-half years ago, the Icelander has pushed the FAI to budget for a January camp. The compromise was a 10-day gathering in southern Spain last May, initially arranged to keep the Irish players at Championship clubs fit for a potential World Cup.

Moylan and Rory Finneran, the 18-year-old Newcastle United midfielder currently on loan to Notts County, both caught the eye of the travelling media, who were invited to watch a session at La Finca Resort.

Republic of Ireland's Jaden Umeh is substituted on for his debut against Qatar. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Meanwhile, Jaden Umeh, another teenage winger with enormous potential, is due back in training for Benfica after an injury lay-off.

Other positions have been nailed down in 2026. An obvious example is Adam Idah’s new role as a left-sided number 10 who joins Parrott in the box. Or Finn Azaz being remade as a holding midfielder with the passing range to initiate counterattacks.

However, the lack of depth at wing back and in midfield remains a pressing concern.

As Séamus Coleman ponders retirement and Chiedozie Ogbene battles hamstring issues, Hallgrímsson decided to invest in James Abankwah at right wing back, which will eventually require the Udinese defender to improve his crossing.

The alternative to Abankwah is Rocco Vata, despite the 21-year-old struggling to establish himself at Watford.

“Rocco is a special kid,” said Hallgrímsson. “He has skills that are different from others, so he can actually create something on his own.”

After abandoning the idea of Liam Scales at left wing back, Southampton’s Ryan Manning got a five-match run that appears to be under threat following Harvey Vale’s impressive cameo off the bench against Kosovo.

“Harvey has a good left foot. Both Scalesy and Ryan were on a yellow, so with us being one player up we knew that our wing backs would be higher up the pitch, so Harvey and Rocco, and Chieo in the second half, could do that job well. I am really happy with that.”

Any chance of Coleman, who will be pushing 40 by Euro 2028, finding a club between now at the playoffs in March? “I was surprised at how good Séamus looked in training,” Hallgrímsson responded. “I hope that he will find a team soon and start playing, because he will give a lot of value as a player for us.”

Gavin Cummiskey’s Republic of Ireland depth chart

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers), Mark Travers (Everton), Josh Keeley (Preston North End), Noah Jauny (Royal Francs Borains).

Right wing back: Jaden Umeh (Benfica), James Abankwah (Udinese), Séamus Coleman (unattached), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City, on loan from Ipswich Town), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Josh Honohan (Lincoln City), Matteo Egan (Empoli).

Left wing back: Ryan Manning (Southampton), Harvey Vale (Queens Park Rangers), Robbie Brady (unattached), Alex Murphy (Kaiserslautern, on loan from Newcastle United), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Ike Orazi (Reims), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City).

Centre Halves: Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Jake O’Brien (Everton), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), Andrew Omobamidele (Anderlecht), Anselmo García MacNulty (Magdeburg), Cathal McCarthy (Kilmarnock, on loan from Hull City).

Midfield: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Rory Finneran (Notts County, on loan from Newcastle United), Victor Ozhianvuna (Arsenal), Jacob Devaney (Hibernian, on loan from Manchester United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians).

Attacking midfielders/wingers: Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Finn Azaz (Southampton), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City, on loan for Ipswich Town), Rocco Vata (Watford), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Owen Elding (Hibernian), Aaron Ochoa (Malaga).

Centre Forward: Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United), Johnny Kenny (Preston North End), Mason Melia (Lincoln City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Sinclair Armstrong (Göztepe).