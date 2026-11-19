Carla Ward is doing her level best to ensure a large crowd turns up at the Aviva Stadium on December 5th and replicates the atmosphere she enjoyed at the men’s game against Kosovo on Tuesday night.

“Did you see me in the green room trying to sell tickets?” she asks. Thus far, the FAI says that 25,000 have been sold for the second leg of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying playoff against Poland, the first taking place in Gdansk on Tuesday week.

“We need to try and sell it out,” says the Republic of Ireland head coach. “I think how the players have performed over this past 12 months in particular warrants a large crowd supporting this group. If we can get that, it’ll be massive.”

That second leg will be massive for Ward on a personal level too. If, come the end of it, Ireland have won on aggregate, she would add her name to the short-enough list of Jack Charlton, Mick McCarthy and Vera Pauw as the only managers to take an Irish side to a senior World Cup.

“That’s exciting,” she says of the prospect. “And yeah, as an individual I want to get to a major tournament, I want to compete against the best in the world, on the biggest stage.”

During the last international window, Ward waved away the issue of her contract expiring after the Poland playoff, insisting her only focus was on the games ahead. That only added to speculation about her future, not least because her former club Aston Villa are still looking for a new permanent manager.

“I want to get one thing straight,” she said at Abbotstown on Wednesday. “Last time I said I wanted to focus on the next four games. What I mean by that is I want the focus to be on the players and certainly not on myself.

“But what I can say to everybody is that I think you all know that I love being here. I want to be here. I have absolutely no intention of going anywhere. Thankfully, the FAI feel the same. So yes, just to echo David’s words, we’re close. We’re happy. I’m happy. So, yeah, I’m sure you’ll have me for a little bit longer.”

Republic of Ireland women's head coach Carla Ward with her daughter Hartley at the squad announcement in FAI HQ in Dublin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

David is the FAI chief executive David Courell, who said recently that there were continuing “conversations” with Ward about a new contract and, in light of her leading the team to its highest-ever world ranking (21) and two games away from World Cup qualification, the association was eager for her to continue in the role.

“Hopefully, we get the result [against Poland],” said Ward, “but if we don’t, my stance doesn’t change. I want to be here and I want to continue the work.” Is she hopeful it will all be sorted out soon? “Yeah. I’d say so.”

On taking the job in January of last year, Ward talked about international management offering her a better work-life balance than the club game, particularly since the arrival of her daughter Hartley. The now seven-year-old has come to Dublin with her before, but on the whole she has kept those worlds separate.

“First of all, my daughter trains eight hours a week in dance and musical theatre, which is insane. She never has time to get over here. But the other side of it is when I am at work, I’m obsessed with it, I’m all in, every minute I am awake. And when I am with Hartley, I am obsessed with her, so trying to put those two together would be quite difficult.

“And I don’t think you would recognise the mum-me compared to the work-me, it is two different worlds completely. You have your work life, you’re very focused on that, and then you get to go home and just be mum.”

This squad, she says, was an easy one to pick: “Now is not the time for trying new things.” Her one scare was Denise O’Sullivan coming off at half-time in Gotham FC’s NWSL playoff defeat by KC Current on Sunday, but after a text exchange between the pair she was reassured that all was well with her star midfielder.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Southampton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton).

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Watford).