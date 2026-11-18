Two caravans parked for more than a year in part of the national monument lands of Portumna Castle in Co Galway have been ordered to leave within a week by the High Court.

Separately, the court also heard how three other caravans have joined two which have been parked for some time on lands at the Curragh plains, Co Kildare, where there has been a continuing problem with illegal trespass on the property.

The Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government on Wednesday applied to the court for orders preventing trespass by two caravans on the Portumna lands. The application was on a one-side-only-represented basis.

The court heard how the caravans moved on to the lands in September last year. Office of Public Works (OPW) officials, who look after the castle on behalf of the minister, approached the occupants, who said they would not move until they were given a house by Galway County Council. At one point a third caravan joined the two already parked there along with their vehicles.

Gardaí were called and the caravan occupants said they would leave, but did not. Subsequently, gardaí told the OPW that if they wanted them removed they should get a court order.

Judge Brian Cregan granted an interim injunction requiring two named women and “persons unknown” to remove the caravans by 2pm on November 25th. He said the case could come back to court that day when the occupants of the caravans could, if they chose, attend to contest the order.

The judge also granted leave to the Minister for Defence to seek the jailing for contempt of a woman and a man whose caravans have been parked for some time on lands owned by the minister at the Curragh.

Following an application in which only the minister’s side was represented, the judge gave liberty for an application to be brought next Wednesday for the attachment, or arrest, and possible committal to prison of Nicole O’Brien and Anthony O’Donoghue whose caravans are on the lands.

While O’Donoghue, against whom there was a previous attachment and committal order made, has not been located, O’Brien remains with her children on the site and there appears to have been hard surface gravel laid outside her caravan, the court was told. O’Brien has told agents on behalf of the minister that she was confident that she would soon get a council house.

The High Court last July ordered that she leave by September 30th, but she had not done so. The minister’s concern was that the presence of her caravan and of O’Donoghue’s caravan was encouraging others to park there.

Last month, a number of other caravans did arrive and park up. There are now a total of five there, including the O’Brien and O’Donoghue caravans, the court was told.

Cregan said O’Brien could leave by next Wednesday or turn up in court on that day to argue her case. In relation to O’Donoghue, the judge vacated a previous attachment and committal order against him and gave liberty to the minister to bring a new application to have him committed to prison for contempt. That case was also adjourned to next Wednesday.