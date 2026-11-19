Jack Moylan celebrates scoring the Republic of Ireland's third goal against Kosovo at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Jack Moylan is a bundle of relentless energy but he has learned to carve out a period of calm on the way to international matches from the team hotel.

“I love the bus journey in and it gives me half an hour to kind of take things in,” said Moylan after his star turn in the 3-0 Nations League win over Kosovo. “When I was sitting there today it was probably the first time I’ve relaxed and thought about the last six to eight weeks.”

He is following advice from Séamus Coleman, whom he met in Irish camp before his home debut against Qatar in May.

“He spoke really well about enjoying the bus journey,” said Moylan. “Turn your phone off and look out the window; look at the kid that I was 15 years ago, standing there, waiting for the bus to pull in. I was there with my dad, dragging him up early, and when I saw the kids driving by, it made me quite emotional today, to be honest. These are the best days of my life at the minute, and hopefully it will continue.”

Moylan was not in the international mix at the start of the year, and had Ireland beaten the Czech Republic to set up a World Cup playoff in Dublin in March, he would have been with his friends in the crowd. With these dreams dashed, a May training camp in Spain that Heimir Hallgrímsson initially earmarked for World Cup preparation instead became an opportunity to assess untested talent. Moylan alone has justified the exercise. He scored a hat-trick on his debut in a friendly against Grenada, was sent off in the first half of his home debut against Qatar, and has become an indisputable member of Ireland’s starting team.

Ireland's Jack Moylan celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal against Grenada in Murcia, Spain last May. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Moylan’s energy and ambition has infected the entire team. Ireland’s second-place finish is their best in a Nations League group, and the turning point in the campaign came when Moylan and Adam Idah were selected in support of Troy Parrott for the first game against Israel. Several players have said the squad decided to be more front-foot and aggressive after a passive display in Pristina, and Moylan’s introduction has set this new tone.

“In fairness to the manager, he’s been brilliant with the three of us,” says Moylan. “He said to me and Adam that I start on the right, he starts on the left, but to feel free to do whatever we want. We’re the out ball for the team at the minute.

“The two of them are probably a bit more attacking than me, they’re always a bit higher. I can drop in and find them. But then when you have Troy in front of the two of us as well, he’s occupying three or four defenders all game, it makes it really easy for us.”

David Gorman, Gavin Cummiskey and Gavin Cooney reflect on Ireland's 3-0 win over Kosovo in the Nations League. Video: David Gorman Editor: David Dunne

Moylan and Idah will clash at the end of this month in the south Wales derby, as Idah’s Swansea host Cardiff City. Moylan has excelled under Brian Barry-Murphy this season and is one of the Championship’s form players, with 10 goals and three assists in 15 league games.

“He’s been revolutionary for me,” says Moylan of Barry-Murphy. “The coaching that I’m getting over there every day, I can’t describe how good it is. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever seen. He’s tactically aware and a great human.”

UEFA Nations League Group Stage, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 17/11/2026 Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo Ireland Jack Moylan scores his sides third goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Moylan may not have to travel far for Ireland’s promotion playoff next March, given Wales are one of four possible opponents in Friday’s draw, along with Serbia, Croatia and Denmark.

“You can’t get ahead of yourself,” says Moylan. “I don’t think that way, to be honest. I just think, ‘Play the next game, do as best I can.’ As I said many a time before, when you’re playing for your country, these are the absolute best days of your life. So, if there’s people behind you, you got to keep them behind you, and if there’s people in front of you, you got to hunt them down. That’s just the way I’m going at the minute.

“I’m probably five years late, so we have to do something to make up for the last few years. But no, it’s been terribly enjoyable. I spoke to John Egan yesterday about the red card [against Qatar]. I felt sorry for myself, but I was buzzing and loved getting out there for that half. It was so enjoyable playing in the Aviva for Ireland. As bad as it ended, I knew that I wanted to do it again with every chance I got for a cap. DOS [Dara O’Shea] made his 50th cap tonight, and I want to have that honour too.”

The team bus is the only place Jack Moylan will countenance sitting still.