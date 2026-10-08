McGovern scores twice as Shamrock Rovers ease to important victory over Drogheda

Shamrock Rovers’ John McGovern celebrates with Roberto Lopes after scoring his side's third goal of the game. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

League of Ireland Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers 3 (Burke 1, McGovern 20, 42) Drogheda United 1 (Kavanagh 88)

Having scored a double when beating Waterford before the international break, John McGovern did so once again as champions Shamrock Rovers eased back to the top of the Premier Division table.

The Down striker had also hit a brace when Rovers beat Drogheda 4-1 at Tallaght Stadium back in May as they stretched their unbeaten run against the Louth side here to 15 games.

Despite the trying weather, the comfortable win was just what Rovers’ head coach Stephen Bradley would have wanted, putting them three points clear at the summit ahead of Monday’s big derby against Bohemians back in Dublin 24.

A second successive defeat means Drogheda remain second bottom in the relegation playoff place with three games to play.

With their head coach Kevin Doherty having to watch from the stand as he served a suspension, Daire Doyle took charge of Drogheda who gave a full senior debut to 20-year-old striker Ryan Markey in three changes from their loss to Bohemians before the break.

McGovern, one of three switches Rovers also made from their last outing, played his part as Rovers took the lead after just 34 seconds to record the fastest goal scored by the club at Tallaght Stadium.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international flicked on Dan Cleary’s long ball out from the back. A slip by defender Andy Quinn then gifted Graham Burke a clear run on goal which he duly accepted with aplomb when sweeping home off his left foot for his ninth league goal of the season.

Clearly rattled, Drogheda survived falling further behind in the following minutes thanks to goalkeeper Fynn Talley who made fine stops to deny McGovern and then Matt Healy’s drive from distance.

Rovers maintained their onslaught on the Drogheda goal, frantic defending coughing up four corners over the next 10 minutes or so.

Drogheda then survived a reasonable penalty shout when skipper Conor Keeley appeared to push over McGovern inside the area before, almost inevitably, conceding again on 20 minutes.

Another sublime long ball, this time from captain Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes, sent Burke through on goal down the middle. And though Tally raced out to get there before the Hoops’ number 10, he merely batted the ball into the path of McGovern who side-footed to the corner of the net from the edge of the area.

McGovern struck again to further extend the lead three minutes before the interval. Once more the striker was in the right place, when teed up by Tunmise Sobowale from Jake Mulraney’s cross, to almost nonchalantly shoot home from close range to also bring his league tally for the season to nine goals.

The width of a post prevented Drogheda getting a goal back three minutes into the second half, Markey’s hooked volley coming back off a post and bundled out for a corner by Ed McGinty.

The Rovers goalkeeper was twice worked in the following minutes by Markey and his own defender Cleary’s misplaced header as Drogheda maintained their admirable press for a way back into the game.

McGinty touched a Brandon Kavanagh free-kick round a post before the Drogheda midfielder scored their consolation goal on 88 minutes, rifling Shane Farrell’s corner to the net with the help of a deflection.

Substitute Aaron Greene had earlier missed the proverbial sitter for Rovers, their first-half dominance proving more than sufficient for victory.

Shamrock Rovers: McGinty; Cleary, Lopes, Grace (C O’Sullivan, h-t); Sobowale, Watts (Razi 60), Healy, Byrne (J O’Sullivan, 67), Mulraney; Burke (Greene, 60); McGovern (Afolabi, 60).

Drogheda United: Talley; Quinn, Keeley, Burney (Bolger, h-t); Agbaje, O’Brien (Godden, 62), Farrell, Kane; Kavanagh; Markey (Oluwa, 72), Davis (Doyle, 62).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 4,555.