Champions League final: Two dead and more than 500 arrested during PSG celebrations

More than 500 people were arrested by police during the Champions League final celebrations in France this weekend, and two people were reported dead and 192 injured, the ministry for interior affairs said on Sunday.

Wild celebrations erupted across the French capital and beyond on Saturday night after Paris Saint Germain crushed Italian opponents Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time, although skirmishes with police later threatened to spoil the party.

The ministry’s provisional assessment as of Sunday morning was that 559 people had been arrested, including 491 in Paris, which led to 320 people being placed in police custody, 254 of them in Paris.

On the Champs Elysees, bus shelters were smashed and projectiles hurled at riot police, who fired tear gas and water cannons to push back surging crowds as thousands of supporters descended on the boutique-lined boulevard.

READ MORE

The ministry on Sunday reported hundreds of fires, including more than 200 vehicles burned. Some 22 members of the security forces and seven firefighters were injured. – Reuters