Fifa has confirmed that Gianni Infantino will face challenges from Philippe Diallo of France and Japan’s Kozo Tashima in March’s presidential election.

The president of the French Football Federation and honorary president of the Japan Football Association submitted nomination letters with endorsements from five member associations by Wednesday night’s midnight deadline. The former Switzerland and Tottenham defender Ramon Vega has not met that threshold, despite repeatedly saying he would stand.

“The candidatures have been forwarded to the electoral committee for examination and for passing a decision on the admission of the candidate,” Fifa said.

The election in Rabat on March 18th will be the first time Infantino has faced opposition since he was first elected in 2016, when he defeated the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa by 115 votes to 88.

Infantino had been expected to be re-elected unopposed for a third time after declaring his candidacy in April and had received more than 200 letters of endorsement from national associations by the time of last summer’s World Cup. But the emergence of his Fifa Forward Enterprise plan has led to a haemorrhaging of support.

Uefa has led a campaign to unseat him since July with backing from Concacaf, the North and Central American and Caribbean confederation, and initially the AFC. But with Infantino conducting a global tour to rally support from smaller nations they have struggled to put up an alternative candidate.

Japan Football Association president Kozo Tashima has entered the race to be the next president of Fifa. Photograph: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tashima was the first to declare last month in defiance of the AFC, which after criticising the FFE proposal is backing Infantino, having come under pressure from the region’s two major financial powerhouses, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Diallo was belatedly chosen last weekend as the Uefa candidate after a complex selection process. The 63-year-old’s emergence was a surprise because Uefa had initially hoped to field a more high-profile candidate, such as former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger. The Hungarian banker Sandor Csanyi, the president of his country’s FA, had strong backers owing to his close relationship with Uefa’s president, Aleksander Ceferin.

Diallo and Tashima may yet join forces in an attempt to defeat Infantino amid concerns of splitting those opposed to the president among the 211 Fifa members. Were that to occur it is expected Tashima would stand aside, a development that would be supported by Uefa.

All three candidates will be vetted by Fifa’s governance, audit and compliance committee, chaired by the Infantino ally Bruno Chiomento, before the nominations are confirmed on February 18th. – Guardian