Dynamo Kyiv end Rangers’ Champions League hopes

Dynamo Kyiv's Nazar Voloshyn scores in the Uefa Champions League third qualifying round second leg match against Rangers at Hampden Park. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Rangers’ hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were ruined after two quick goals from Dynamo Kyiv punished them at Hampden Park.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Jefté’s controversial red card in the second half gave the visitors an edge and second-half strikes from Oleksandr Pikhalyonok and Nazar Voloshyn clinched a 2-0 victory, to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Ross McCausland tested Kyiv goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan in a cagey first half but pushed the ball to safety, while Jefté earned a booking for a trip. The Brazilian was then shown a harsh second yellow card for an aerial challenge on Oleksandr Karavaiev after 51 minutes.

The hosts, playing at Hampden while renovations are carried out at Ibrox, responded strongly to the red card and the striker Cyriel Dessers went close with his attempt charged down by a defender.

Dynamo Kyiv slowly started to take control, however, and pounced for the breakthrough in the 82nd minute with Pikhalyonok firing past Jack Butland from the edge of the penalty area. Rangers had little time to react before Voloshyn fired home two minutes later to settle the tie.

Philippe Clement’s fury at Jefté’s red card was evident following the final whistle as the Rangers head coach walked on to the pitch to question the referee, Marco Guida.

Kyiv will take on Red Bull Salzburg in the final playoff round of the League Path, while Rangers drop down into the Europa League playoffs. – The Guardian