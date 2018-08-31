McFarland and Ulster will be keen to hit ground running

One suspects Ulster can’t wait to get this opening match done and put last season behind. Their first chance to put a poisonous year in the rearview mirror and draw focus to a revitalised team and a new coach in Dan McFarland is a welcome chance to look forwards not back.

While there is no Jordi Murphy or Marty Moore, who is injured, in the match day squad Ulster have plenty to show against last year’s beaten league finalists.

The powerful running Henry Speight is a certain eye catcher on the left wing. The Australian international and the grandson of former Fiji President Ratu Josefa Iloilo, is in Belfast until December before returning home.

He is one of three players Ulster have brought in who are starting, Will Addison and Billy Burns the other two. Sale Sharks captain Addison joined the province on a two-year deal. Just 25-years-old and versatile he adds quality experience to the backline and starts at fullback.

Burns, younger brother of England outhalf Freddie, slots straight into outhalf, where he partners John Cooney for the first time in a competitive match. Cooney is another Irish player looking for a form season with the World cup in mind. With Paddy Jackson in France, Ulster will look to Burns as a reliable kicker.

Springbok flanker Marcel Coetzee returns after a injury ravaged 12 months and he joins Nick Timoney, rewarded for his breakthrough season in 2017 and Sean Reidy in the backrow, Iain Henderson adding more quality at lock.

In just his second week coach McFarland has had to learn quickly on the job and has a little patching up to do after defeats in both pre-season friendly games.

Attitude comes before detail, he said this week drawing on his memories as a Connacht player coming to play in Belfast.

In that there is a rebuilding process in train in which nothing will be given for free in Kingspan Stadium. An English coach, a Skerries man, Alan O’Connor as captain, a South African and a few Dubs on board too. It’s an alternative Ulster against an injury hit Scarlets.

ULSTER: W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (capt), I Henderson, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, K Treadwell, C Henry, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

SCARLETS: C Blommetjies; T Prydie, Jonathan Davies, K Fonotia, S. Evans; R. Patchell, S. Hidalgo-Clyne; R Evans, K. Owens (capt), W Kruger, D Bulbring, S Cummins, B Thomson, J Macleod, James Davies. Replacements: R Elias, P Price, S Gardiner, E Kennedy, D Davis, G Davies, D Jones, I Nicholas.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Verdict: Ulster