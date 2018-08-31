Joey Carbery on the bench for Munster’s Pro14 opener

Johann van Graan gives debuts to four players as Cheetahs visit Thomond Park

Updated: 51 minutes ago

Joey Carbery starts on the bench for Munster’s Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Joey Carbery starts on the bench for Munster’s Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Munster v Cheetahs, Saturday September 1st, Thomond Park (5.15pm)

Johann van Graan has named his Munster side for Saturday’s Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park.

And there will be new faces on show in Limerick, with Arno Botha, Mike Haley and Neil Cronin all set to make their full debuts against the visiting South African side.

One man who will have to wait to make his first appearance for the province is outhalf Joey Carbery - JJ Hanrahan takes the number 10 jersey for the first game of the season.

Haley, a summer signing from Sale Sharks, starts in the back three with Darren Sweetnam and academy graduate Shane Daly - another first team debutant.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin line out in midfield, with Cronin and Hanrahan starting in the halfbacks.

John Ryan returns to the frontrow alongside Dave Kilcoyne and Mike Sherry, with captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn in the engine room. Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and new man Botha make up the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, James Hart, Joey Carbery, Sammy Arnold.

Toyota Cheetahs: Malcolm Jaer; Rabz Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Nico Lee, William Small-Smith; Tian Schoeman, Shaun Venter; Ox Nche, Jacques du Toit, Luan de Bruin, Justin Basson, JP du Preez, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, Walt Steenkamp, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Ernst Stapelberg,Ryno Eksteen.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.