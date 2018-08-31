Joey Carbery on the bench for Munster’s Pro14 opener

Munster v Cheetahs, Saturday September 1st, Thomond Park (5.15pm)

Johann van Graan has named his Munster side for Saturday’s Pro14 opener against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park.

And there will be new faces on show in Limerick, with Arno Botha, Mike Haley and Neil Cronin all set to make their full debuts against the visiting South African side.

One man who will have to wait to make his first appearance for the province is outhalf Joey Carbery - JJ Hanrahan takes the number 10 jersey for the first game of the season.

Haley, a summer signing from Sale Sharks, starts in the back three with Darren Sweetnam and academy graduate Shane Daly - another first team debutant.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin line out in midfield, with Cronin and Hanrahan starting in the halfbacks.

John Ryan returns to the frontrow alongside Dave Kilcoyne and Mike Sherry, with captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn in the engine room. Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and new man Botha make up the backrow.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Brian Scott, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, James Hart, Joey Carbery, Sammy Arnold.

Toyota Cheetahs: Malcolm Jaer; Rabz Maxwane, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Nico Lee, William Small-Smith; Tian Schoeman, Shaun Venter; Ox Nche, Jacques du Toit, Luan de Bruin, Justin Basson, JP du Preez, Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, Walt Steenkamp, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, Ernst Stapelberg,Ryno Eksteen.