September rugby calendar: Your guide to all of this month’s fixtures
Leinster begin the defence of their Pro 14 title, the Rugby Championship is in full flow, the new Celtic Cup begins and the All-Ireland league gets underway
Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton and Jack McGrath celebrate with the Pro 14 and Champions Cup trophies after the victory over the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho
(all kick-off times Irish)
August
FRIDAY 31st
Pro 14: Cardiff Blues v Leinster (7.35); Ospreys v Edinburgh (7.35); Zebre v Southern Kings (7.35)
September
SATURDAY 1st
Pro 14: Connacht v Glasgow (3.0); Munster v Cheetahs (5.15); Ulster v Scarlets (5.15); Dragons v Benetton Rugby (7.35)
FRIDAY 7th
Pro 14: Glasgow v Munster (7.35); Ulster v Edinburgh (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Ulster Ravens v Leinster A, Malone (5.0); Munster A v Connacht Eagles, Musgrave Park (5.30); Ospreys A v Scarlets A, Bridgend (7.0); Dragons A v Cardiff Blues A, Rodney Parade (7.15)
SATURDAY 8th
Rugby Championship: New Zealand v Argentina, Trafalgar Park, Nelson (8.35am); Australia v South Africa, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane (11.0am)
Pro 14: Dragons v Southern Kings (3.0); Connacht v Zebre (5.15); Ospreys v Cheetahs (5.30); Scarlets v Leinster (7.35); Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues (7.35)
FRIDAY 14th
Pro 14: Edinburgh v Connacht (7.35); Munster v Ospreys, Musgrave Park (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Ulster Ravens v Scarlets A, Cooke RFC (7.0)
SATURDAY 15th
Rugby Championship: New Zealand v South Africa, Westpac stadium, Wellington(7.35am, Irish time); Australia v Argentina, Cbus Super stadium, Gold Coast (11.0).
Pro 14: Leinster v Dragons (5.15); Scarlets v Benetton Rugby (5.15); Cheetahs v Glasgow (6.30); Zebre v Cardiff Blues (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Leinster v Cardiff Blues A, Energia Park (2.0); Ospreys A v Munster A, Swansea (2.0); Dragons A v Connacht Eagles, Ystrad Mynach (2.30)
SUNDAY 16th
Pro 14: Southern Kings v Ulster (1.15)
FRIDAY 21st
Pro 14: Cheetahs v Ulster (6.15); Cardiff Blues v Munster (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Munster A v Dragons A, Musgrave Park (5.30); Connacht Eagles v Ospreys A, Corinthian Park (3.0)
SATURDAY 22nd
Pro 14: Southern Kings v Glasgow (2.0); Connacht v Scarlets (5.15); Dragons v Zebre (5.15); Leinster v Edinburgh (7.35); Ospreys v Benetton Rugby (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Scarlets A v Leinster A, Parc y Scarlets (2.30); Cardiff Blues A v Ulster Ravens, Arms Park (2.30)
FRIDAY 28th
Pro 14 : Cardiff Blues v Cheetahs (7.35); Edinburgh v Benetton Rugby (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Leinster A v Ospreys A, Donnybrook (7.30)
AIL Division 2B: Wanderers v Greystones (8.0)
SATURDAY 29th
Rugby Championship: South Africa v Australia, Nelson Mandela stadium, Port Elizabeth (4.05); Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires (11.40pm)
Pro 14: Zebre v Ospreys (3.0); Connacht v Leinster (5.15); Scarlets v Southern Kings (6.30); Glasgow v Dragons (7.35); Munster v Ulster (7.35)
Celtic Cup: Cardiff Blues A v Munster A, Arms Park (2.0); Ulster Ravens v Dragons A, Ballymena (2.30); Scarlets A v Connacht Eagles, Carmarthen (2.30)
AIL Division 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Galwegians; Cashel v Dolphin; Navan v Nenagh Ormond; QUB v Old Crescent; UL Bohemian v Highfield.
Division 2B (2.30): Dungannon v Skerries; Corinthians v Belfast Harlequins; MU Barnhall v Rainey OB; Sunday’s Well v Sligo.
Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Omagh; City of Derry v Tullamore; Malahide v Bangor; Midleton v Bruff; Thomond v Seapoint.