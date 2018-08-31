Iain Henderson starts for Ulster against the Scarlets

Dan McFarland names three new signings in starting XV for opening Pro14 clash
Iain Henderson starts for Ulster against the Scarlets on Saturday. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho

Iain Henderson starts for Ulster against the Scarlets on Saturday. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho

 

Ulster v Scarlets, Saturday September 1st, Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm)

Iain Henderson starts for Ulster as the province open their Pro14 campaign against the Scarlets in Belfast.

New head coach Dan McFarland has also called on three new signings - Will Addison, Billy Burns and Henry Speight - for his first competitive game in charge.

Addison and Speight are joined in the back three at Ravenhill by Craig Gilroy, who scored 10 tries in 10 Pro14 appearances last term.

Stuart McCloskey, who recently signed a new contract with the province, starts in midfield with Darren Cave - while outhalf Burns joins John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Academy graduate Tom O’Toole starts in the frontrow with Andy Warwick and John Andrew, while skipper Alan O’Connor joins Henderson in the engine room. Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Tominey form the backrow.

Ulster: W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (captain), I Henderson, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, K Treadwell, C Henry, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

Scarlets: Clayton Blommetjies; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies, Kieron Fonotia, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (captain), Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Steve Cummins, Blade Thomson, James Davies, Josh Macleod. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Ed Kennedy, Dan Davis, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.