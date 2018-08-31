Iain Henderson starts for Ulster against the Scarlets

Ulster v Scarlets, Saturday September 1st, Kingspan Stadium (5.15pm)

Iain Henderson starts for Ulster as the province open their Pro14 campaign against the Scarlets in Belfast.

New head coach Dan McFarland has also called on three new signings - Will Addison, Billy Burns and Henry Speight - for his first competitive game in charge.

Addison and Speight are joined in the back three at Ravenhill by Craig Gilroy, who scored 10 tries in 10 Pro14 appearances last term.

Stuart McCloskey, who recently signed a new contract with the province, starts in midfield with Darren Cave - while outhalf Burns joins John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Academy graduate Tom O’Toole starts in the frontrow with Andy Warwick and John Andrew, while skipper Alan O’Connor joins Henderson in the engine room. Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Tominey form the backrow.

Ulster: W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (captain), I Henderson, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, K Treadwell, C Henry, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

Scarlets: Clayton Blommetjies; Tom Prydie, Jonathan Davies, Kieron Fonotia, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (captain), Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Steve Cummins, Blade Thomson, James Davies, Josh Macleod. Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Simon Gardiner, Ed Kennedy, Dan Davis, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Ioan Nicholas.