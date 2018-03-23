Larmour out for Leinster’s Ospreys clash as Carbery starts

Larmour set to miss next week’s Champions Cup clash against Saracens with a leg injury
Joey Carbery starts for Leinster against the Ospreys. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty

Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium, Saturday March 23rd (7.45pm ko, S4C)

Jordan Larmour looks set to miss Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday week with a leg injury.

The 20-year-old was originally named in the Leinster team to play the Ospreys in the Pro14 game against the Ospreys at the Liberty stadium on Saturday night, but after complaining of a leg issue was withdrawn and sent for a scan.

The damage is not thought to be serious but could keep him sidelined for two to three weeks. A spokesperson for Leinster confirmed the injury issue but added that the player hasn’t been ruled out of the Saracens match.

Meanwhile Joey Carbery returns to the Leinster XV for Saturday’s trip, fresh from having helped Ireland to the Grand Slam last weekend.

He starts at fullback and is joined in the back three by Fergus McFadden and Barry Daly, while Noel Reid starts in midfield alongside Rory O’Loughlin.

Luke McGrath also returns to the starting line-up after recovering from a knee injury, with Ross Byrne taking the number 10 jersey.

Leo Cullen has also been able to name a powerful pack - with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter representing a formidable frontrow.

Ross Malony and Scott Fardy start in the engnie room, with Josh Murphy and Jordi Murphy at flanker either side of number eight Jack Conan.

Leinster: Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Jordi Murphy, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ian Nagle, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dave Kearney, Adam Byrne.

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Jeff Hassler, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Hanno Dirksen, Dan Biggar, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Dmitri Arhip, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Sam Cross. Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Rhodri Jones, Ma’afu Fia, Adam Beard, Rob McCusker, Matthew Aubrey, Sam Davies, Owen Watkin.

