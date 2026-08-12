Rugby

Former Ireland rugby international Brian Smith dies from cancer, aged 59

Talented back won six caps for Australia and played nine times for Ireland

Brian Smith kicks the ball clear during the 1990 Five Nations match between France and Ireland at Parc des Princes in Paris. Photograph: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport
Brian Smith kicks the ball clear during the 1990 Five Nations match between France and Ireland at Parc des Princes in Paris. Photograph: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport
Wed Aug 12 2026 - 11:341 MIN READ

Former Ireland international Brian Smith ‌has died from cancer at the age of 59.

A talented back who ​could play scrumhalf or outhalf, Smith won six caps for Australia in 1987, including at the first World Cup, before moving ​to Europe to study at Oxford and play nine Tests for Ireland.

By ⁠1991, his former Wallabies coach Alan Jones had switched ‌codes ‌and ​he convinced Smith to join him at the Balmain Tigers rugby league team and ⁠he played out ​his career in the 13-man game ​in Sydney.

After retirement, Smith moved into rugby union coaching ‌and he worked as an ​assistant under England head coach Martin Johnson from 2008 ⁠to 2011.

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The Queenslander then ⁠had a ​spell as director of rugby at London Irish before returning home to Australia, where he was most recently head of sport at Sydney private school Scots College.

The school confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Prop Angus Bell, who was coached by Smith as ‌a teenager, paid his ⁠respects before the start of a Wallabies news conference on Wednesday.

“Fair to say that I wouldn’t ‌have been anywhere near as good without him,” he ​told reporters.

“He was a great bloke, a ​great father, and a great coach. So yeah, very sad.”

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