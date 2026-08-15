Munster book place in Interprovincial final with crushing win over Ulster

Emily Lane in action for Munster during the second-round Interpro against Ulster at Virgin Media Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Rampant Munster booked their place in the Vodafone Interprovincial Series final with a game to spare after their demolition of Ulster on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Connacht’s second-round defeat to Leinster means they’ll need a win against Munster next weekend if they’re to reach the decider.

Munster’s 62-0 result was their second home win in the space of a week, making it nine victories from their last 10 games in the series.

A nine-try haul at Virgin Media Park reflected their dominance over Ulster, who fell to their second defeat in a row.

After scoring four tries against Leinster last Saturday, Beth Buttimer grabbed a first-half brace for Munster, as did Clodagh O’Halloran, their tries coming after Chisom Ugwueru set the tone by beating three defenders to open the scoring after nine minutes.

The hosts led 33-0 at the break, but had to withstood an early rally by Ulster after the restart before scoring through Emily Lane. More followed thereafter, Aoife Corey and Alana McInerney both dotting down before Andrea Murphy finished it off with another right at the death.

Saturday’s second game was a more compelling affair, where a grandstand finish looked on when Stacey Hanley’s converted try reduced Leinster’s advantage to three points with 11 minutes remaining.

But the visitors kept their nerve and were rewarded, with Maggie Boylan racing in at the corner in the 71st minute. But with the clock in the red, substitute Niamh Murphy scored to secure a 36-21 win, a crucial victory after last week’s defeat in Cork.

Connacht opened their account with a win over Ulster last week and, when Aoibheann Reilly sniped off a ruck to give them the lead in the third minute, home fans hoped for a repeat result.

Boylan, however, replied in the 18th minute as Leinster attacked the blindside before Hannah Wilson finished an unstoppable lineout maul for Leinster. They also pounced for a third try, with Emma Tilly rounding off a flowing move.

Reilly repeated the trick to reduce the deficit to 17-14 at the break, but Stacey Flood, making her Leinster debut, feinted her way to her first try in blue before Clarke gave Connacht hope, but it wasn’t to be for the home side.

Round Two results:

Munster 62 Ulster 0

Leinster 36 Connacht 21