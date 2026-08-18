Funeral notice for teenager killed in M9 crash removed from RIP.ie

Joe Carthy (15) died along with four other teenagers in a crash on the M9 on Sunday morning

A funeral notice for one of the teenagers killed in the M9 crash on Sunday morning has been removed from RIP.ie.

The notice for Joe Carthy (15), from Athy, Co Kildare, went up on the website on Monday morning and was removed hours later.

RIP.ie, which is owned by The Irish Times Group, said it did not comment on individual funeral notices. Undertaker Joe Rigney, of Rigneys Funeral Directors, declined to comment on the removal of the notice.

Funeral notices for the four other teenagers who died – Kamil Pustkowski (17) from Limerick; Jack Kennedy, also 17, from Athy; Jeremy O’Brien (18) from Carlow; and Alex McCarthy (17) from Carlow – have not yet been published.

The funeral notice for Carthy on the RIP.ie Facebook page attracted more than 600 comments when it was published.

Some sympathised with the Carthy family’s loss, while others expressed anger about the circumstances in which the group of masked teenagers drove a BMW the wrong way down the M9 motorway at 3am on Sunday.

There was also sympathy expressed for the innocent victims of the tragedy. Sisters Alma and Niamh Kinsella, aged in their 30s, are in a serious condition in hospital. Their younger sister Ella Hendricken, who is in her 20s, was also seriously injured, as was her seven-year-old nephew, who was a rear-seat passenger in their car when it was hit by the BMW.

St Michael’s Boxing Club in Athy paid tribute to Carthy on its Facebook page.

“All of us here at St Michael’s were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Joe Carthy,” it said.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to Joe’s family and friends, and especially to his father Willie, a valued volunteer and member of the club.

“Our thoughts are also with those who were seriously injured in the collision, and with their families at this very difficult time.”

The boxing club did not open the Facebook page for comments.