Rose of Tralee 2026: Westmeath contender who shared alopecia condition called the winner

An overjoyed Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh: 'I don’t think this is even real.'

Westmeath Rose Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh was crowned the 2026 Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night at the conclusion of this year’s festival in Co Kerry.

The Westmeath Rose shared her alopecia journey on Monday night’s show and showed a selection of wigs before removing the wig she was wearing that night to show her hair loss.

Ní Choiligh has been wearing wigs for eight years after she began to lose her hair aged 15.

[ ‘I coincided embracing my hair loss with my decision not to wear fake tan’Opens in new window ]

The retail worker said of the title: “I’m actually speechless. I don’t think this is even real. I honestly would not have been able to do any of this without any of these girls they have been so amazing.”

She inherits the honour from last year’s winner, Laois woman Katelyn Cummins, an electrical apprentice.

The 2025 Rose of Tralee had words of wisdom for her successor, telling her to “take in every moment of the experience ... And don’t forget to be yourself.”

[ Distant diaspora and defeated hopefuls greet competitors in paradeOpens in new window ]

Ní Choiligh said on Monday before the evening’s broadcast on her decision not to wear fake tan for the live show: “This coincided with embracing my hair loss with my decision not to wear fake tan and loving my pale skin because they both work into the beauty standards that we have nowadays.”

She is studying wig making and runs a support group, The Hair Loss Haven – a group offering support, events and meet-ups for those affected by hair loss.

She has also previously worked on youth initiatives with Comhairle Na nÓg and the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union.

Roses gather for launch Rose of Tralee 2026 Video: Clodagh Kilcoyne Editor: Eoin Ronayne

The selection was presented by co-hosts Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas. The competition was judged by a RTÉ broadcaster Nuala Carey, fashion designer Don O’Neill, Aisling Murphy of sponsor Murphy Homes and 1974 Rose of Tralee Maggie Flaherty.

The two-night TV extravaganza featured performances from the Frank and Walters on night one and Riverdance on night two, as well as interviews with the 32 Roses followed by a performance of a talent.

The winner of the competition takes home a prize fund that includes the use of a new car for 12 months, free hotel stays and hair treatments in Tralee for the year and a €25,000 travel bursary.

The travel fund comes with some stipulations, however, as while the Rose of Tralee can choose her itinerary, she must use the fund to represent the festival.

Last year’s Rose attended more than 240 events, travelled to the United State and Canada on official festival business and took part in, and ultimately won, Dancing with the Stars.