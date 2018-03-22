Quinn Roux returns to Connacht XV for Edinburgh clash

Bundee Aki and Kieran Marmion both rested after their Grand Slam-winning exploits
Quinn Roux returns to the Connacht XV against Edinburgh. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Connacht v Edinburgh, Friday March 23rd, Sportsground (7.35pm ko)

Quinn Roux returns to the Connacht XV for Friday night’s Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh at the Sportsground.

However the rest of the province’s Grand Slam winning contingent - Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane - have been rested.

With Marmion absent Jack Carty and Caolin Blade resume their partnership at halfback, while Niyi Adeolokun joins Tiernan O’Halloran and Matt Healy in the back three.

Eoin McKeon returns to the backrow having been absent since November due to injury.

Ahead of the fixture in Galway, backs coach Nigel Carolan said: “They [Edinburgh]made life really difficult for Munster last Friday night. They turned them over several times at the breakdown and that’s uncharacteristic for Munster.

“You can see that there’s a real bite to them, there’s a real high level of fitness and physicality. They’re a tough team to play against. They very direct and confrontational and they’re a tough team to break down. That’s where our biggest focus has been this week, particularly around the breakdown.”

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney (Capt), Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, Sean O’Brien. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Dominic Robertson McCoy, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Dougie Fife. Mark Bennett. Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Nathan Fowles; Darryl Marfo, Neil Cochrane, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, John Hardie, Bill Mata. Replacements: Cameron Fenton; Jordan Lay;. WP Nel; Lewis Carmichael; Cornell du Preez; Sean Kennedy, Duncan Weir, Phil Burleigh.

