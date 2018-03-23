Jacob Stockdale and Iain Henderson return to Ulster XV

Cardiff Blues v Ulster, Cardiff Arms Park, Saturday March 23rd (3.15pm ko, Sky Sports)

The 2018 Six Nations Player of the Championship Jacob Stockdale returns to the Ulster XV for Saturday’s clash with the Cardiff Blues.

Stockdale - who scored a record seven tries during the Six Nations - is joined in the starting line-up by fellow Grand Slam winner Iain Henderson.

21-year-old Stockdale forms a dangerous back three with the returning Charles Piutau and Craig Gilroy, while Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall start in midfield.

Henderson starts in the backrow alongside Clive Ross and Nick Timoney, with Alan O’Connor captaining the side from secondrow.

Ulster: C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O’Connor (Captain), K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, N Timoney. Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Kane, M Dalton, M Rea, D Shanahan, P Nelson, L Ludik.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Blaine Scully, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Gethin Jenkins (capt), Matthew Rees, Scott Andrews, George Earle, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Ellis Jenkins, Nick Williams. Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Rhys Gill, Dillon Lewis, Ben Murphy, Macauley Cook, Lloyd Williams, Steve Shingler, Garyn Smith.