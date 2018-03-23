Johann van Graan makes six changes for Scarlets visit

Ian Keatley returns at outhalf as Munster look to bounce back from Edinburgh loss
Ian Keatley starts for Munster against the Scarlets. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Munster v Scarlets, Thomond Park, Saturday March 23rd (5.30pm ko, Sky Sports)

Johann van Graan has made six changes to his Munster side for Saturday’s Pro 14 clash with the Scarlets at Thomond Park.

Munster were beaten by Edinburgh last weekend leading van Graan to shuffle the pack - although he hasn’t been able to call on the province’s Ireland contingent following last weekend’s Grand Slam success.

Among those returning to the fold are Ian Keatley - which means JJ Hanrahan moves back to fullback - while academy winger Calvin Nash also starts.

Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O’Donnell all return to the pack, with Billy Holland captaining the side from secondrow alongside Jean Kleyn.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, James Hart; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin.

Scarlets: Tom Williams, Tom Varndell, Scott Williams (C), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies, Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Tadhg Beirne, David Bulbring, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Will Boyde. Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Dan Jones, Steff Hughes.

