Women’s Interpros wrap: Buttimer scores four tries as Munster ease to win over Leinster

With Beth Buttimer helping herself to four tries, reigning champions Munster made a comfortable 39-19 winning start in the Vodafone Interprovincial Championship against Leinster at Virgin Media Park.

Munster did the double over their biggest rivals on their way to the title last season and this latest success was their sixth in their last nine meetings.

Buttimer finished a driving maul to open her account just over 90 seconds in, then Matt Brown’s team scored again through Alana McInerney. Leinster captain Sarah Delaney replied, but Buttimer’s second try just three minutes later gave Munster a 15-7 half-time lead.

The hooker’s third followed just before the hour and Catríona Finn successfully slotted the first of two successful conversions after Enya Breen had failed with four attempts.

Ireland skipper Erin King gave Leinster a lifeline in the 63rd minute and Dannah O’Brien added her second conversion. However, Linda Djougang’s yellow card all but ended any hopes of a successful comeback for the visitors and Katie Corrigan ran in Munster’s sixth try.

Katie Jordan barged over for Leinster’s third in the 79th minute before, deep in added time, the game’s outstanding performer Buttimer nabbed her fourth.

This season’s final takes place at the Dexcom Stadium and Connacht’s ambition to make it in front of their home supporters is off to a good start as they prevailed in a tight encounter with Ulster in Belfast.

Connacht's Anna McGann scores her second try. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Winger Anna McGann made it a perfect start for the westerners, turning on the afterburners to score in the fourth minute.

It took another 20 minutes for the home side to respond, having first had to hold firm against fierce Connacht pressure, but skipper Claire Boles restored parity as Ulster’s forwards laid siege to the try line.

The sides were locked together 5-5 at the break, but a powerful run by Sophie Barrett broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute to put Ulster in front for the first time.

McGann showcased her pace and trickery in the 64th minute to score her second and Meabh Deely kicked the game’s first conversion – then the outhalf kept her cool with a penalty 10 minutes from time to make it 15-10 for the visitors, which is how the contest ended.