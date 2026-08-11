Ulster and Ireland secondrow Iain Henderson to miss start of season after hip surgery

Iain Henderson will miss the start of the season with Ulster after undergoing hip surgery. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ulster captain and Ireland secondrow Iain Henderson is set to miss the start of the new season following hip surgery.

The 34-year-old had previously had hip operations in 2014 and 2020.

A club statement read: “Ulster Rugby can confirm that captain, Iain Henderson, has successfully undergone hip surgery this summer and as a result, will be unavailable for a number of months.”

Bryn Ward (shoulder), Juarno Augustus (ankle) and Jude Postlethwaite (knee) also had surgeries during the off-season, so will be set for their own periods of rehabilitation.

Ulster will play two preseason friendlies ahead of the new URC season, away to Edinburgh on Friday, September 4th and at home to the Ospreys on Friday, September 11th.

They will open their URC campaign at home to Edinburgh on Friday, September 25th.