Transfer window: Liverpool grant Darwin Núñez go-ahead for move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

Liverpool have given Darwin Núñez permission to negotiate a move to the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal close to finalising a fee for the Uruguay international.

They remain in negotiations over a deal for the 26-year-old, who started eight Premier League games last season, but an agreement is expected to be reached quickly providing Núñez is open to the transfer.

Milan and Napoli were interested in taking the centre-forward, but deterred by the finances involved. Liverpool paid an initial £64 million to sign Núñez from Benfica in 2022, with add-ons taking the deal to a potential club record £85 million at the time, and have been looking to recoup about £60 million.

The Premier League champions rejected a bid of about £60 million from Al-Nassr in January as they prioritised winning the title over cashing in on a player who has struggled to adapt to Arne Slot’s system. Al-Hilal’s offer is for an initial £46 million, plus add-ons, although the final structure has yet to be agreed.

Núñez would be a statement signing for Al-Hilal, as a high-profile forward in the prime of his career. They are at a training camp in Germany and Núñez could meet Al-Hilal officials there. He will remain part of plans for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday if he is not sold.

A deal for Núñez would take Liverpool’s income from player sales past the £250 million mark since Richard Hughes started as sporting director last summer. The club sold Tyler Morton to Lyon for £15 million on Tuesday and could also sell Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa. Leipzig are considering a move for Elliott should Xavi Simons join Chelsea and Chiesa could return to Italy.

Liverpool have invested almost £300 million on players this summer and their £110 million bid for the Newcastle striker Alexander Isak remains on the table. – Guardian