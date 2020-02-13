Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue start for Munster

Johann van Graan hands a full debut to Josh Hodnett as Southern Kings visit Cork

Jack O’Donoghue starts for Munster against the Southern Kings. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Pro 14: Munster v Southern Kings, Friday February 14th, Musgrave Park (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Johann van Graan has named a number of Ireland internationals in his Munster side for Friday’s clash with the Southern Kings, on the province’s return to Pro14 action.

Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue were among the 13 players released to their provinces by Ireland coach Andy Farrell this week and both line out against South African visitors in Cork.

Farrell is joined in midfield by Dan Goggin, with Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly making up the back three. JJ Hanrahan starts at outhalf with Neil Cronin at nine.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan form the frontrow with captain Billy Holland joned by Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

In the backrow Van Graan hands a full debut to academy graduate John Hodnett, who joins O’Donoghue and Arno Botha. Hodnett was a part of the Ireland Under-20 side who won the Grand Slam last year.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Arno Botha. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

