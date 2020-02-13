World Rugby reschedules Sevens events due to Coronavirus

Singapore and Hong Kong legs of World Series have been pushed back to October

Ireland celebrate winning a World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier final in Hong Kong last April. Photograph: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Inpho

Ireland celebrate winning a World Rugby Sevens Series qualifier final in Hong Kong last April. Photograph: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Inpho

 

World Rugby is rescheduling two rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series including the Hong Kong sevens due to the spread of coronavirus.

The events will now be staged at the end of the series with the Singapore leg taking place on October 10th-11th and the Hong Kong tournament on October 16th-18th.

“The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority,” a World Rugby statement read.

“This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

“The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners.”

The decision was taken in conjunction with the Hong Kong Rugby Union and Sport Singapore.

Sevens is the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December and has since claimed 1,355 lives among almost 60,000 infected in the country.

The Chinese Grand Prix and World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were both due to held next month, have joined tennis, football and golf in facing postponements and cancellations as a result of the virus.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.