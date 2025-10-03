Connacht banking on home advantage against Scarlets to continue strong URC start

Jack Carty starts at outhalf in place of Josh Ioane, who misses out due to injury. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

United Rugby Championship, round two: Connacht v Scarlets, Dexcom Stadium; Saturday, 1.45pm. Live on TG4

A much-changed Connacht need to make home advantage count for a second week when they entertain Welsh outfit Scarlets on Saturday.

Despite being without outhalf Josh Ioane and centre Byron Ralston due to injuries, head coach Stuart Lancaster is hoping their opening-day win over Benetton will provide “added confidence and belief” to nail a second home URC victory.

“I was really pleased with the result last weekend against a really strong Benetton side,” says Lancaster. “There were a lot of positives to take from it, but still plenty to improve on. The energy from the fans was brilliant and we’ll need that same energy on Saturday.”

Making nine changes, Lancaster is optimistic. “We’ve won a game and can still change the team, and hopefully still get a good performance. We’ve made a few changes with new faces coming in. It’s exciting to see how they’ll go.”

David Hawkshaw replaces Ralston in the centre, while Jack Carty, who took over on Ioane’s departure last weekend, fills in at outhalf, partnered by Ben Murphy.

There are six changes in the pack. A new front row sees Jack Aungier join the experienced duo of Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan, boasting 584 caps between them, while Joe Joyce and Darragh Murray come in to the second row. Captain Cian Prendergast starts in the back row alongside Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen.

Scarlets, who secured a top-eight finish last season, lost their opening game at home to Munster last weekend, so will travel to Connacht with great intent.

“We know that Scarlets will be targeting us in certain areas, so we need to fix that up before we go into this weekend,” says Lancaster. “They play a particular brand of rugby as well – that means you’re going to be challenged defensively.”

CONNACHT: S Naughton, C Mullins, D Hawkshaw, C Forde, S Bolton, J Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, J Aungier, D Murray, J Joyce, C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Jansen.

Replacements: E de Buitléar, J Duggan, S Illo, D O’Connor, S O’Brien, M Devine, H Gavin, F Treacy.

SCARLETS: B Murray, T Rogers, J Roberts, J Williams (capt), E Mee, J Hawkins, G Davies, A Hepburn, H Thomas, H Thomas, M Douglas, J Ball, J Taylor, D Davis, T Plumtree.

Replacements: K Myhill, S O’Connor, H O’Connor, T Davies, O Williams, D Blacker, I Nicholas, M Page.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SCO).