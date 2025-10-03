Leinster make seven changes for Bulls match with Thomas Clarkson returning

Bulls v Leinster, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (KO: 5.30pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports 1)

Leinster have made seven changes in personnel to the starting team to face the Bulls following last week’s 35-0 United Rugby Championship (URC) loss to DHL Stormers.

The changes include the introduction of British and Irish Lion prop Thomas Clarkson for the first time this season.

Clarkson will pack down on the opposite side to Paddy McCarthy, who makes his first Leinster start, with Gus McCarthy at hooker. Ryan Baird moves into the second row where he will partner Brian Deeny.

There is a new-look backrow, with Alex Soroka and Will Connors on the flanks to support Max Deegan at number eight.

Luke McGrath captains the side once more and continues his halfback partnership with Sam Prendergast. Irish centre Robbie Henshaw shifts across to inside position, with Hugh Cooney set to be his partner at 13.

Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien continue at wing and fullback respectively, while Andrew Osborne comes in for his first appearance of the campaign.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Osborne; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath (capt); Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird, Alex Soroka, Will Connors, Max Deegan. Replacements: John McKee, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny, James Culhane, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)