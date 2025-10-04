Clayton McMillan optimistic ahead of first Thomond Park outing with Munster

United Rugby Championship, second round: Munster v Cardiff, Thomond Park; Saturday, 7.45pm. Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

A first home game in Limerick for Munster coach Clayton McMillan but not the first time he has coached a side at Thomond Park.

McMillan was head coach when an All Black XV undertook a two-match tour against Munster and Georgia last season, although it will be a different kind of pressure against Cardiff.

Munster see it as a gift of an opportunity to add to their 34-21 away win to Scarlets in last week’s opening United Rugby Championship fixture.

There’s little reason to believe they wouldn’t fancy a home hit and a chance to put more points on the board as arch rivals Leinster have found their season getting off to a faltering start in South Africa.

The varying fortunes, so far at least, should add some interest to the fourth round meeting of the provinces when Munster travel to Croke Park on October 18th.

“Really looking forward to it. I’ve had a match day experience, albeit with the opposition, at Thomond Park,” said McMillan ahead of Saturday’s game.

“It was a fantastic occasion when we came over 12 months ago with the All Black XV. The guys really thrive playing at home, whether it be here or in Cork.

“We want to add consistency to our game and part of that is playing at home and making that a real fortress and [making] people dislike coming here. A great opportunity this week to get off on the right foot.”

Munster have listed no less than 12 players as being unavailable for this week’s meeting with the Welsh side, including Craig Casey, JJ Hanrahan, Mike Haley, John Hodnett, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Roman Salanoa and Alex Kendellen.

Munster assistant coach Mike Prendergast (left) and head coach Clayton McMillan (right). Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cardiff were 26-21 winners when the sides met in the final round of last season’s tournament, Munster’s sole defeat to a Welsh region in a dozen games.

But home advantage should play a central role as the last five games between the sides have fallen in favour of the home team.

McMillan was cautiously optimistic about Munster’s form, although he was not overly impressed with the last 15 minutes against Scarlets where “soft tries” were conceded.

“We’ve got respect for Cardiff. They did a bit of a number on us last year,” he said. “It hasn’t been lost on the boys this week. We’ve got to be smart and accurate.”

Cardiff’s strong kicking game and maul was enough to see off the Lions at home last week, so the visitors arrive in the hope of turning their first win into an early-season streak.

Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl is ambitious but expects the trip to be everything Thomond Park always promises to be for visiting sides: a tough test where nothing is gained easily.

“They pride themselves on doing the basics really well – set-piece, breakdown, kicking game, and they obviously have a good attack,” said van Zyl. “They also pride themselves on the fighting spirit of the game.

“They had an away win, which is great, and they will have some confidence from that. I’m sure the fans over there will be very excited to see them at home first game. So it will be a nice atmosphere.”

Munster outhalf Jack Crowley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It is, of course, another chance to compare and contrast Jack Crowley, who opens his seasonal account for Munster, with outhalf Sam Prendergast, who starts for Leinster in Pretoria.

Crowley is one of six changes made by McMillan, with Academy fullback Ben O’Connor and scrumhalf Ethan Coughlan, the latter in for Casey who misses out due to a thigh injury.

There is also a new-look backrow of Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn and Gavin Coombes, with the front five unchanged.

Munster have some zip in their back line with Shane Daly, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell and Thaakir Abrahams all expected to be gunning from the start.

Cardiff have made four changes from last week’s win.

“We want to put our game on the field again and show that fight again,” said van Zyl. “We were pleased to get the five points against Lions but going away from home to Thomond Park, this will be a bigger challenge. It will be a good gauge of where we are.”

MUNSTER: B O’Connor; S Daly, D Kelly, A Nankivell, T Abrahams; J Crowley, E Coughlan; J Loughman, N Scannell (capt), O Jager, J Kleyn, F Wycherley, T Ahern, R Quinn, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Foxe, J O’Donoghue, B Gleeson, P Patterson, T Butler, S O’Brien.

CARDIFF: J Beetham; J Adams, H Millard, R Jennings, T Bowen; C Sheedy, J Mulder; D Southworth, L Belcher (capt), J Sebastian, J McNally, T Williams, A Mann, D Thomas, A Lawrence.

Replacements: D Hughes, R Barratt, S Wainwright, B Donnell, T Basham, A Davies, I Lloyd, S Emanuel.

Referee: Griffin Colby (SARU).