Man (29) charged with murder of father of four in Finglas last year

Anthony 'Josh' Fowler (63) was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown on November 26th, 2024, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

By Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged on Friday with the murder of a 63-year-old grandfather in a stabbing in Finglas, Dublin, last year.

Ryan Brennan (29), of Lanesborough Gardens, Finglas, appeared at Dublin District Court accused of the murder of Anthony Fowler, who was injured at his home in Dunsink Green on November 26th, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after midnight when Mr Fowler, a grandfather and father of four, known locally as Josh, was found on the ground.

Judge Grainne Malone heard Mr Brennan was arrested and brought to Finglas station to be charged. Giving evidence, Garda Sgt Shane Behan said the accused “made no reply” and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Judge Malone said that due to the nature of the alleged offence, the only order she could make was for a remand in custody.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case, which requires an application to be made before the High Court.

Dressed in a black jacket and tracksuit bottoms, Mr Brennan sat silently at the side of the court for his brief hearing. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Following an application by defence solicitor Stephen O’Mahony, legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was not in employment.

The solicitor had no other applications and informed the judge that his client had no medical issues.

Mr Brennan will appear again via video link at Cloverhill District Court.

The State has yet to complete and serve a book of evidence on Mr Brennan before the Director of Public Prosecutions seeks an order that he be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.