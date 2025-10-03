Rugby

Ulster’s URC game against Edinburgh postponed due to Storm Amy

Match to be rescheduled after escalating weather reports

Ulster's game will be rescheduled for later date. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Fri Oct 03 2025 - 10:59

Ulster’s game against Edinburgh in the Hive Stadium has been postponed due to worsening weather across Scotland from Storm Amy.

Initially due to the storm, the kick-off time was brought forward a little over an hour from its original slot of 8.05pm. The fixture will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We were set to welcome a capacity crowd for tonight’s game,” said Edinburgh managing director Douglas Struth.

“However, the safety of supporters, players, partners, and everyone associated with this weekend’s fixture is of the utmost importance so, while disappointing, it is absolutely the right decision to postpone tonight’s game considering the escalating weather reports overnight.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. We have worked closely with the URC, Scottish Rugby, the Met Office, and local authorities to ensure it is the best-informed choice.”

Elsewhere, Treaty United against Longford Town has been postponed in League of Ireland First Division. A pitch inspection failed at Markets Field this morning amid yellow weather warnings and heavy rainfall in the area. The fixture has now been rescheduled for Sunday, October 5th at 4pm.

