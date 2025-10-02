Garda charged with interfering with District Court prosecution

Brian O’Neill is accused of requesting a third party, a prosecuting garda, to deliberately interfere with a District Court prosecution. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A garda has been charged with interfering with a District Court prosecution with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

Brian O’Neill (45), with an address in Arklow, Co Wicklow, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He was ordered to appear again in December for prosecutors to serve him with a book of evidence.

Det Sgt Kieran Kilcoyne, of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit, , told Judge Kelly the accused was arrested on September 26th at Lucan Garda station in Dublin.

He was charged with a single offence, and he made no reply.

Mr O’Neill is accused of requesting a third party, a prosecuting garda, to deliberately interfere with a District Court prosecution, with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between October 25th and December 13th, 2018.

Det Sgt Kilcoyne stated said the accused was on station bail and, therefore, there would be no application for bail conditions.

Defence solicitor Liz Hughes said there was consent to a lengthy adjournment and whatever time was required for the State to complete the book of evidence.

Judge Kelly noted the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that Mr O’Neill would face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court.

No plea was entered by the accused, who spoke only to confirm he was in court while stepping forward when his case was called.

Judge Kelly ordered him to appear on December 12th to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.