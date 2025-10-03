Storm Amy

Storm Amy live updates: Weather warnings in place today as Met Éireann warns of disruption

Status orange wind warning issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo

Storm Amy is the first storm of the season to bring a status orange wind warning. Image: Windy.com
Storm Amy is the first storm of the season to bring a status orange wind warning. Image: Windy.com
Sarah Burns's picture
Sarah Burns
Fri Oct 03 2025 - 07:49
Weather eventsMet ÉireannESBDublin AirportAn Garda SíochánaCivil Defence