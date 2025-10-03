Met Éireann meteorologist Ailís Hankinson said as Storm Amy is the first storm of the season, it is “essential to be prepared for potential impacts caused by the strong winds and the rain”. “There could be difficult travelling conditions, loose objects or flying debris,” she said. “Trees are still in leaf at this time of the year, so there could be higher impacts from fallen trees and leaves blocking drains, causing localised flooding. Small, upland river catchments are the most at risk of flooding, so precautions for potential localised flooding in these areas are also important. “As always, we will provide updates of the situation as the certainty in the storm track and its intensity increases, so stay up to date with the warnings on met.ie, our app or our socials.”