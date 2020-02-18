Should fans be allowed drink in the stand at sporting events?
Some Ireland fans complained about view being blocked during Six Nations games
Ireland fans drink pints in the stand during the Six Nations opening match win over Scotland. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho
Two games into the 2020 Six Nations and all is looking rosy for Irish Rugby again. Two wins, one with a bonus point, a new captain who has immediately stepped up to the mark, and two full stadiums in Dublin.
The management is happy, the players are happy, and the fans are happy. We can all drink to that.