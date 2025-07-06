Israel to carry out airstrikes on Yemen, issues evacuation orders

Yemeni Shi'ite Muslims hold anti-US and anti-Israel placards during Ashura day, the 10th day of Muharram, in Sana'a, Yemen, on Sunday. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

The Israeli military issued on Sunday an evacuation warning for people at three Yemeni ports, saying it will strike those areas due to military activities being conducted there.

In a statement, the military’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee identified those places as the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as the Hodeidah power station.

Earlier, crew members aboard a Liberian-flagged ship set ablaze by a series of attacks in the Red Sea abandoned the vessel after it took on water.

The attack marks the first serious assault in the vital corridor for trade after a months-long campaign by Yemen’s Houthi rebels there.

Suspicion for the attack on the Greek-owned bulk carrier Magic Seas immediately fell on the Houthis, particularly as a security firm said it appeared bomb-carrying drone boats hit the ship after it was targeted by small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

A renewed Houthi campaign against shipping could again draw in US and Western forces to the area, particularly after US president Donald Trump targeted the rebels in a major air strike campaign.

And it comes at a sensitive moment in the Middle East, as a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war hangs in the balance and as Iran weighs whether to restart negotiations over its nuclear programme following US air strikes targeting its most-sensitive atomic sites amid an Israeli war against the Islamic Republic. - Agencies

