All Blacks put Ireland defeat behind them as they run riot in Rome
Jordie Barrett bags four tries and Damien McKenzie runs in three in 10-try rout
New Zealand winger Jordie Barrett collects the high ball ahead of Jayden Hayward of Italy to score a try during the autumn international at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images
Italy 3 New Zealand 66
The All Blacks bounced back from their defeat to Ireland in Dublin by punishing Italy in a 10-try hammering at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
New Zealand coach Steve Hansen retained just four players from the starting team that lost in Dublin last Saturday, and a few of his new picks took full advantage of the opportunity.
Winger Jordie Barrett scored four tries and man-of-the-match Damian McKenzie, whose selection at fullback has been questioned by rugby pundits at home, scored three.
Outhalf Beauden Barrett, seldom under the kind of pressure he felt against Ireland, also scored a try before being substituted in the second half. He opened up the Italians with sharp passing and some clever kicks, including one that picked out his high-flying brother Jordie to score in the corner.