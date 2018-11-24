All Blacks put Ireland defeat behind them as they run riot in Rome

Jordie Barrett bags four tries and Damien McKenzie runs in three in 10-try rout
New Zealand winger Jordie Barrett collects the high ball ahead of Jayden Hayward of Italy to score a try during the autumn international at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand winger Jordie Barrett collects the high ball ahead of Jayden Hayward of Italy to score a try during the autumn international at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

 

Italy 3 New Zealand 66

The All Blacks bounced back from their defeat to Ireland in Dublin by punishing Italy in a 10-try hammering at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen retained just four players from the starting team that lost in Dublin last Saturday, and a few of his new picks took full advantage of the opportunity.

Winger Jordie Barrett scored four tries and man-of-the-match Damian McKenzie, whose selection at fullback has been questioned by rugby pundits at home, scored three.

Outhalf Beauden Barrett, seldom under the kind of pressure he felt against Ireland, also scored a try before being substituted in the second half. He opened up the Italians with sharp passing and some clever kicks, including one that picked out his high-flying brother Jordie to score in the corner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.