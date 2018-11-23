Bernard Jackman handed stadium ban over referee comments

As if things weren’t bad enough for him and his team on the field, Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has now found himself handed a stadium ban for the next two weeks.

Former Leinster hooker Jackman has been found guilty of a breach of code of conduct by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in relation to comments made about referee Ian Davies.

Jackman – a WRU employee as the Dragons are owned by the governing body – made his comments in the wake of his side’s 23-16 derby defeat to arch rivals Cardiff Blues.

He claimed his side were victims of some “very strange refereeing decisions” and said the official’s calls had been “completely mind-boggling over 80 minutes”.

Jackman’s comments came three days after the event, when he claimed the Dragons had previously had problems with the referee. He went on to say that “the only consistent thing with Ian is his inconsistency”, claiming it was an unacceptable performance.

He has been slapped with a four-week stadium ban by the WRU, two of which have been suspended until the end of the season.

It means Jackman will now not be able to prepare his side for the Guinness Pro 14 games against Edinburgh on Sunday and reigning champions Leinster next weekend.

The Dragons are bottom of Conference B with a lower points tally that any team in the Pro 14. They have won only twice this season in the league, both in September.

A WRU statement read: “Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has been found guilty of a breach of code of conduct in relation to comments regarding the refereeing of his side’s loss to Cardiff Blues.

“Jackman has received a four-week stadium ban, effective immediately, from Dragons matches, of which two weeks will be suspended until the end of the season and only imposed if there is any further breach.”